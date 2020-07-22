/
/
walker county
43 Apartments for rent in Walker County, TX
The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The West Hill Apartments in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
39 Carolyn Street
39 Carolyn Street, Walker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
RENT TO OWN AND TO BE LEASED AT AS IS CONDITION! This 3 bedrooms and one bath home sits in a quiet wooded subdivision about 15 minutes north of Huntsville, with a shady porch, a storage shed and a 4 car carport surrounded by mature trees.
1976 Quality Blvd
1976 Quality Boulevard, Huntsville, TX
Studio
$600
Glenwood Efficiency Apartments - Property Id: 82684 Beautiful Studio/efficiency Apartment Studio/efficiency apartment located in a very quiet community.
519 Mcguire Ln
519 McGuire Ln, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
1/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 144564 Awesome 1/1 house, recently renovated with new paint inside and out, new wood-look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new wooden deck outside the front door.
1403 14th St 1
1403 14th Street, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
2/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 144588 Walk to Sam Houston State from here! Very nice two bedroom, one bath downstairs apartment with loads of closet space throughout. New kitchen, appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, washer and dryer.
2812 Angier
2812 Angier Road, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
1/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 157566 Super cute duplex unit, faces the street. Other unit faces the backyard and is rented. Brand new roof and wood-look luxury vinyl flooring.
119 Louis Davis Dr B
119 Louis Davis Dr, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
2/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 317481 Spacious and bright 2/1 house close to campus! Covered two car carport with bonus metal shed for storage. New wood-look luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
1224 20th
1224 20th Street, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1831 sqft
1224 20th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House Near SHSU - 3 bedroom 2 bath house with lots of space for entertaining. Large front porch great for sitting and watching the world go by. (RLNE5924845)
3130 Molly Dirve
3130 Molly, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3130 Molly Dirve - 3130 Available 08/01/20 3130 Molly - 3/3 one story house. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818377)
904 Ave J
904 Avenue J, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
904 Ave J - This is a Dan Phillips house so everything in it is unique. Close to Mance Park Junior High and just blocks form down town and Sam Houston State University. This house is great for a small family or college students.
1228 20th St
1228 20th St, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
1228 20th St Available 08/01/20 Two-Story-One Bedroom - Close to SHSU campus. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5769995)
1925 L 1/2
1925 Avenue L 1/2, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
House close to SHSU - House close to SHSU. (RLNE4147170)
1019 12th Street
1019 12th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
Downtown Loft - Private entrance and reserved parking. (RLNE3533479)
613 Haymen
613 Hayman Street, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
613 Haymen Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom House - Spacious yard and living space at this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with large back porch and front porch facing the road is perfect to invite guests to your new home. (RLNE3448426)
1255 Josey Street
1255 Josey Street, Huntsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
1255 Josey Street Available 08/01/20 1255 Josey St - This is a 4BR/ 2BA house located less than a mile from Sam Houston State University. It has a large fenced back yard and is pet friendly. (RLNE3150301)
1917 20th Street - 4
1917 20th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Available for August 2020 move-in! This 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath unit, located in the beautiful Avenues area of Huntsville, has approx 1080 s/f of space. The property is very conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment....
107 Yegua Circle
107 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
THREE bedroom/THREE bath home! Two upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets and private en-suite baths. Downstairs has living/dining/kitchen + utility room; bedroom and 1 full bath down.
875 FM 1696 West - A
875 FM 1696 Rd W, Walker County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
764 sqft
2 bedroom/2 bath unit. Each unit has 2 horse stalls + tack room. Units come with stove and fridge.
2804 Lake Road - 1
2804 Lake Road, Huntsville, TX
Studio
$1,000
828 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an end-unit suite in a professional building. Conveniently located near major medical centers in Huntsville. Spacious waiting area + 2 offices + storage area; half-bath.
105 Yegua - 107
105 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit. This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Walker County
405 North Meadows Drive
405 N Meadows Dr, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1419 sqft
The Laurendale floorplan is an exciting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character.
13401 John Calhoun
13401 John Street, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
Never Lived In, Be The First!!! - This is a two-story, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with a first floor master bedroom. You'll enjoy the spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
580 Peach Point
580 Peach Point Drive, Trinity County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath is located in a beautiful golf course neighborhood. From the upscale kitchen to the energy-efficient features, this open-concept home is sure to please.
564 Peach Point Ln
564 Peach Point Drive, Trinity County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath is located in a beautiful golf course neighborhood. From the upscale kitchen to the energy-efficient features, this open-concept home is sure to please.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Walker County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, and Katy have apartments for rent.