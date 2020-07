Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home with large oak trees that sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large master bedroom and bath with dual sinks, 2 master closets and garden tub. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, an island and bay window. Home has a split floor plan with guest bath also having double sinks. Roof and fence new as of November and December 2019.