Older home that has been remodeled with granite counter tops in the kitchen lap siding in the Livingroom Carpet in bedrooms and second living room and wood floors in the rest of the home. Also has added a large pantry and area for refrigerator in kitchen. Large back yard with large mature oak trees . Home has a second one car detached garage that can be storage or a garage. The attached two car garage has some remodeling done and is only a 1.5 garage. The large storage building on the back of the lot is the owner's storage building. Has nice patio in back yard great location for relaxing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 W Avenue K have any available units?
204 W Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 204 W Avenue K have?
Some of 204 W Avenue K's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 W Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
204 W Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.