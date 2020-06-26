204 W Avenue K

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Older home that has been remodeled with granite counter tops in the kitchen lap siding in the Livingroom Carpet in bedrooms and second living room and wood floors in the rest of the home. Also has added a large pantry and area for refrigerator in kitchen. Large back yard with large mature oak trees .

Home has a second one car detached garage that can be storage or a garage. The attached two car garage has some remodeling done and is only a 1.5 garage.

The large storage building on the back of the lot is the owner's storage building. Has nice patio in back yard great location for relaxing.