Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub cable included oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Highland Park is located in North Midland in close proximity to Claydesta Business Park, Woodland and Tumbleweed Parks, and Midland College. Our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans feature faux wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans, private patios, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, laundry facility, basketball sport court, and swimming pool. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home.