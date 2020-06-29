All apartments in Midland
Find more places like ReNew Highland Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, TX
/
ReNew Highland Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Highland Park

2601 N A St · (413) 650-6987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1000 Off Up Front! --- Limited availability, this Special won't last long! Apply Now and Save BIG with $1000 Off Move In Costs on 6-15 Month Lease Terms! Contact the Leasing Office today!
logo
Rent Special
Zero App & Admin Fees --- For a limited time, enjoy Zero Fee's to apply!

Location

2601 N A St, Midland, TX 79705

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 183 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 182 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1129 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Highland Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Highland Park is located in North Midland in close proximity to Claydesta Business Park, Woodland and Tumbleweed Parks, and Midland College. Our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans feature faux wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans, private patios, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, laundry facility, basketball sport court, and swimming pool. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Highland Park have any available units?
ReNew Highland Park has 3 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew Highland Park have?
Some of ReNew Highland Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Highland Park currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Highland Park is offering the following rent specials: $1000 Off Up Front! --- Limited availability, this Special won't last long! Apply Now and Save BIG with $1000 Off Move In Costs on 6-15 Month Lease Terms! Contact the Leasing Office today!
Is ReNew Highland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Highland Park is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Highland Park offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Highland Park offers parking.
Does ReNew Highland Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, ReNew Highland Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Highland Park have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Highland Park has a pool.
Does ReNew Highland Park have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Highland Park has accessible units.
Does ReNew Highland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Highland Park has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew Highland Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew Highland Park has units with air conditioning.
Interested in ReNew Highland Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr
Midland, TX 79707
Avanti Apartment Homes
2301 Cotton Flat Rd
Midland, TX 79701
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St
Midland, TX 79707
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave
Midland, TX 79707
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy
Midland, TX 79705
Wall Street Lofts
100 N Main St
Midland, TX 79701
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill
Midland, TX 79707
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St
Midland, TX 79705

Similar Pages

Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms
Midland Apartments with ParkingMidland Apartments with Pool
Midland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Odessa, TXBig Spring, TX
Andrews, TXSeminole, TX
Monahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

NorthgateFairmont Park
CrestgatePolo Park
Original Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity