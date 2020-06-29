Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Highland Park is located in North Midland in close proximity to Claydesta Business Park, Woodland and Tumbleweed Parks, and Midland College. Our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans feature faux wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans, private patios, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, laundry facility, basketball sport court, and swimming pool. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home.