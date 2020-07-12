/
original town
148 Apartments for rent in Original Town, Midland, TX
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
Wall Street Lofts
100 N Main St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1081 sqft
Loft apartments in downtown Midland, just footsteps from Centennial Plaza. Rooms have private balconies, walk-in closets, granite counters and ice makers. Internet access, swimming pool and gym. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 S Jefferson St
204 South Jefferson Street, Midland, TX
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3900 sqft
WONDERFUL 6 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM 2 LIVING AREAS, BREAKFAST AND FORMAL DINING, TONS OF SPACE THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN INCLUDES APPLIANCES COOKTOP, MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR. UPSTAIRS INCLUDES AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM WITH BONUS ROOM FOR AN OFFICE/STUDY.
Results within 1 mile of Original Town
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
107 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1512 Atlanta
1512 South Atlanta Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
891 sqft
Home for Rent - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath with tile throughout! Large backyard! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5805678)
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Goode
1400 South Goode Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
896 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath with tile throughout, updated paint, large fenced backyard, corner lot
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1808 W Louisiana Ave
1808 West Louisiana Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1899 sqft
***NEW PRICE ALERT*** Feast your eyes on this darling home in Old Midland. Completely remodeled from floor to ceilings! Luxurious sequestered master suite with Hollywood style bath. Quaint kitchen with large windows and island bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1801 W Ohio Ave
1801 West Ohio Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1208 sqft
ALL UTILITIES and YARD MAINTENANCE are paid by landlord! Walking distance to hospital and downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1513 Club Dr
1513 Club Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Super cute open floorplan townhome w/high ceilings, crown moldings, gourmet kitchen w/granite, stainless & custom cabinetry. 2 lg. bedrooms each w/own bath. Loads of closet & storage space. Lg.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
708 S Mineola
708 South Mineola Street, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
726 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
All BILLS PAID!! $2200 A MONTH $2200 DEPOSIT, 1 3 6 9 12 mos FLEX lease! ALL Water, Electric, CORP.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
503 South G St.
503 S G St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
503 South G St. - Available Soon (RLNE2754515)
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Ohio Ave
1311 West Ohio Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1566 sqft
Cute cottage on large corner with gorgeous, huge live oak trees walking distance to the George Bush childhood home. Laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms, hall and den. Neutral paint in bedrooms and living areas. Large 6 vehicle carport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E Golf Course Rd
1209 East Golf Course Road, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2321 sqft
Lovely 2-story home built in 2006 with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and beautiful stair case leading up to a loft that can be used for a 2nd living room, office, or flex room. Loft also has a large closet.
Results within 5 miles of Original Town
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
3601 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
Studio
$700
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Midland, TX, Cypress Pointe Apartment Homes is sure to meet your needs with its great amenities, friendly onsite staff, and close proximity to your favorite places.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
88 Units Available
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
Studio
$696
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$663
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$622
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
94 Units Available
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
17 Units Available
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
46 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.