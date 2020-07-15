All apartments in Midland
Avanti Apartment Homes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Avanti Apartment Homes

2301 Cotton Flat Rd · (432) 535-5286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.

Location

2301 Cotton Flat Rd, Midland, TX 79701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit WW2 · Avail. Jul 28

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit XX2 · Avail. Jul 21

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 879 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F4 · Avail. Sep 11

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit A4 · Avail. Jul 23

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit UU1 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avanti Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
internet access
online portal
Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities. Located conveniently near the city, Avanti makes your morning commute a breeze and gives you easy access to premier shopping, top dining, and excellent entertainment options.

Whether you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom townhome, Avanti can deliver. You'll love preparing meals in our modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher. The kitchen space flows easily into a dining room. You'll appreciate the central air-conditioning and heating available in every townhome as well as ceiling fans to keep your air circulating. You’ll also have the convenience of your very own washer and dryer hookup in your home.

After a stressful day at work, take a dip in our beautiful swimming pool or a relaxing soak in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (one bedroom), $350 (two bedrooms), $400 (three bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Detached garage: included with one and two bedroom townhomes. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avanti Apartment Homes have any available units?
Avanti Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avanti Apartment Homes have?
Some of Avanti Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avanti Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Avanti Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Avanti Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Avanti Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Avanti Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Avanti Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Avanti Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avanti Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avanti Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Avanti Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Avanti Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Avanti Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Avanti Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avanti Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Avanti Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avanti Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
