Avanti Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room internet access online portal

Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities. Located conveniently near the city, Avanti makes your morning commute a breeze and gives you easy access to premier shopping, top dining, and excellent entertainment options.



Whether you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom townhome, Avanti can deliver. You'll love preparing meals in our modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher. The kitchen space flows easily into a dining room. You'll appreciate the central air-conditioning and heating available in every townhome as well as ceiling fans to keep your air circulating. You’ll also have the convenience of your very own washer and dryer hookup in your home.



After a stressful day at work, take a dip in our beautiful swimming pool or a relaxing soak in