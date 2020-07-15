Avanti Apartment Homes

Amenities
Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities. Located conveniently near the city, Avanti makes your morning commute a breeze and gives you easy access to premier shopping, top dining, and excellent entertainment options.
Whether you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom townhome, Avanti can deliver. You'll love preparing meals in our modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher. The kitchen space flows easily into a dining room. You'll appreciate the central air-conditioning and heating available in every townhome as well as ceiling fans to keep your air circulating. You’ll also have the convenience of your very own washer and dryer hookup in your home.
After a stressful day at work, take a dip in our beautiful swimming pool or a relaxing soak in