Amenities
6921 Cattleman Dr. - Absolutely beautiful 4 Bed/3Full Bath home with soaring ceilings, beautiful crown molding and light fixtures, custom wood blinds, and ceiling fans. Sequestered Master Suite has a large bedroom; master bath has his/her vanities, 2 walk-in closets, separate shower, deep soaking tub, and separate toilet room. The other 3 bedrooms are large each with their own walk-in closets. Enjoy the open floor plan in a beautiful living room with fireplace and windows galore. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, maple cupboards, glass-top electric stove, microwave, oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All appliances are stainless steel. Separate space for dining. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. This home also includes a formal dining room/study, neutral paint, and carpet in all rooms (except wet areas). 2-car garage. Low maintenance yard. Privacy fence. This house is a must-see, so schedule your appointment today!
(RLNE2643721)