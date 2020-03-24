All apartments in Midland
6921 Cattleman Dr.

6921 Cattleman Drive · (432) 289-6145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6921 Cattleman Drive, Midland, TX 79705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6921 Cattleman Dr. · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6921 Cattleman Dr. - Absolutely beautiful 4 Bed/3Full Bath home with soaring ceilings, beautiful crown molding and light fixtures, custom wood blinds, and ceiling fans. Sequestered Master Suite has a large bedroom; master bath has his/her vanities, 2 walk-in closets, separate shower, deep soaking tub, and separate toilet room. The other 3 bedrooms are large each with their own walk-in closets. Enjoy the open floor plan in a beautiful living room with fireplace and windows galore. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, maple cupboards, glass-top electric stove, microwave, oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All appliances are stainless steel. Separate space for dining. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. This home also includes a formal dining room/study, neutral paint, and carpet in all rooms (except wet areas). 2-car garage. Low maintenance yard. Privacy fence. This house is a must-see, so schedule your appointment today!

(RLNE2643721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Cattleman Dr. have any available units?
6921 Cattleman Dr. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6921 Cattleman Dr. have?
Some of 6921 Cattleman Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Cattleman Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Cattleman Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Cattleman Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Cattleman Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Cattleman Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Cattleman Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6921 Cattleman Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6921 Cattleman Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Cattleman Dr. have a pool?
No, 6921 Cattleman Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Cattleman Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6921 Cattleman Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Cattleman Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 Cattleman Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6921 Cattleman Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6921 Cattleman Dr. has units with air conditioning.
