This home is better than new with RO Unit, Water Softener, mature roses! Granite & stainless grace the roomy kitchen. Fridge & Washer/Dryer included! Huge Master at back of home with double sinks, soaking tub, sep shower & double closets! All residents must have a credit score of 600 or greater. Background check will be performed. Pets up to 30 pounds okay with $500 pet deposit. Call now!