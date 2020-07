5100 Greathouse Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

SPECTACULAR 3 BED/2 BATH/2 OR 3 LIVING HOME W/CIRCLE DRIVE & PLENTY OF PARKING! ARCHED DOORWAYS, ROUNDED CORNERS, ART NICHE, SOARING CEILINGS & CROWN MOLDING! VERSATILE PLAN HAS GREAT ROOM, STUDY W/BUILT-INS+GAME ROOM OR FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOM! SEQ MASTER SUITE W/JETTED TUB & LG WALK-IN CLOSET! LOVELY WALK AROUND FRONT PORCH & LG PRIVATE LANDSCAPED BACKYARD W/OPEN PATIO! NO SMOKING! ALL APPLICANTS 18 AND OVER MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION AND PAY $50 APPLICATION FEE! CASHIERS CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY! MUST PASS CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK! MINIMUM 600 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED! PETS PERMITTED UPON APPROVAL WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT PER PET! NO GUARD DOGS ALLOWED: PITBULLS, GERMAN SHEPHERDS, ROTTWEILERS, DOBERMAN PINSCHERS, OR AMERICAN BULLDOGS! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE $359,900-CALL VICTORIA PRINTZ TEAM REALTORS OFFICE FOR INFO @432-683-1000! MINERALS ARE RESERVED!