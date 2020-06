Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. All you need to move in is your cloths and a toothbrush. This Condo has everything. Totally furnished with washer/dryer, TV, furniture, and linens. Kitchen is all ready so you can cook a meal or bake a cake! Small patio. All electric and water paid!