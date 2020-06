Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful corporate rental that has 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Cable, internet and electric, water is all paid for. This home has all your needs like pots, pans and linen. All you need to do is move in, please call your realtor for showing.