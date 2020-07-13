All apartments in Mesquite
Audubon Park

Open Now until 5:30pm
5800 Northwest Dr · (972) 332-0328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX 75150
Trails

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 34-204 · Avail. Jul 17

$881

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 21-106 · Avail. Aug 26

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 04-104 · Avail. now

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-105 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Audubon Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
cats allowed
gym
clubhouse
internet access
racquetball court
Surrounded by lush landscaping and traditional styling, Audubon Park offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in Mesquite, TX. We are just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment attractions with easy access to I-635 and I-30. The spacious interiors of our apartment homes are appointed with brushed nickel finishes, wood burning fireplaces, and spacious walk-in closets. At Audoban Park you can strech out in ease in the open courtyard space, take a dip in the shimering swimming pool, or enjoy the outdoor picnic area equipped with barbeque grills. Our pet friendly community also includes an enclosed bark park with agility equipment for our furry friends. Life at Audoban Park makes everyday living simpler and everyday living a pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Unassigned Covered Parking: $25.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Audubon Park have any available units?
Audubon Park has 13 units available starting at $881 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Audubon Park have?
Some of Audubon Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Audubon Park currently offering any rent specials?
Audubon Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Audubon Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Audubon Park is pet friendly.
Does Audubon Park offer parking?
Yes, Audubon Park offers parking.
Does Audubon Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Audubon Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Audubon Park have a pool?
Yes, Audubon Park has a pool.
Does Audubon Park have accessible units?
Yes, Audubon Park has accessible units.
Does Audubon Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Audubon Park has units with dishwashers.
