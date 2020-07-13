Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard dog park parking pool bbq/grill guest parking cats allowed gym clubhouse internet access racquetball court

Surrounded by lush landscaping and traditional styling, Audubon Park offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in Mesquite, TX. We are just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment attractions with easy access to I-635 and I-30. The spacious interiors of our apartment homes are appointed with brushed nickel finishes, wood burning fireplaces, and spacious walk-in closets. At Audoban Park you can strech out in ease in the open courtyard space, take a dip in the shimering swimming pool, or enjoy the outdoor picnic area equipped with barbeque grills. Our pet friendly community also includes an enclosed bark park with agility equipment for our furry friends. Life at Audoban Park makes everyday living simpler and everyday living a pleasure.