829 Barcelona Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bed 2 bath house in Mesquite. Freshly painted. Tiles in the living area and wood flooring in the bedrooms. Spacious rooms. Nice drive-by appearance on a cul-de-sac. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.