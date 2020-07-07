825 Daffodil Circle

Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage Mesquite House - Large back yard
Washer dryer connections
Granite countertops
Stainless appliances
No pets
No evictions last 3 years
No felonies last 5 years
Must have proof of income 2x rent
**Housing accepted - please be sure your voucher covers this zip code before applying **
$50 application fee per adult - everyone over the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease
$500 deposit
$1,180 / Month Rent
Domestics Cats Allowed
Dogs Allowed
$250 Pet Deposit per Pet
Maximum of 2 Pets
