825 Daffodil Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage Mesquite House - Large back yard

Washer dryer connections

Granite countertops

Stainless appliances

2 Bed 1 Bath

1 Car Garage



No pets

No evictions last 3 years

No felonies last 5 years

Must have proof of income 2x rent



**Housing accepted - please be sure your voucher covers this zip code before applying **



$50 application fee per adult - everyone over the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease



$500 deposit



$1,180 / Month Rent



Domestics Cats Allowed

Dogs Allowed

$250 Pet Deposit per Pet

Maximum of 2 Pets



Apply Online at www.TooDashProperties.com



(RLNE5357535)