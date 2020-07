Amenities

Enjoy this angelic two-story home located in Mesquite featuring an open bright kitchen with ample cabinet, counter space, and island. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts plush carpet throughout the home. Beautiful bay window and French doors. Oversized fenced backyard with open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!