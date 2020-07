Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled 2beds and 2.5baths home close to hwy, downtown Dallas, and jogging distance to Palos Verdes Lake Park. This home boasts new flooring, kitchen granite ctop, appliances, paint, and fully remodeled bathrooms. All bedrooms up. Master bedroom is spacious with an enviable bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, new windows, and more. This cute charmer is the perfect home.