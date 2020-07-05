649 Via La Paloma

Amenities

Quiet modern style 2-2 at end of shaded cul-de-sac with Mesquite Heritage Trail green area nearby. Easy access to I-30, I-635, Beltline, plus shopping and dining in the Town East, Mesquite, Garland areas. Plank flooring with tile in kitchens and bath. High skylit ceilings in open living and dining room, plus the master suite to keep cooler this summer. Ceiling fans in Living Rm and 2nd Bedroom. New commodes in bathrooms. Brick wood burning fireplace. Private fenced back and side yards, with deck out back. Galley style kitchen with open breakfast bar, new sink. Open living and dining room. Extra roomy storage room over the garage. Make this one your home today!