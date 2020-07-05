All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 649 Via La Paloma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
649 Via La Paloma
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

649 Via La Paloma

649 Via La Paloma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

649 Via La Paloma, Mesquite, TX 75150
Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet modern style 2-2 at end of shaded cul-de-sac with Mesquite Heritage Trail green area nearby. Easy access to I-30, I-635, Beltline, plus shopping and dining in the Town East, Mesquite, Garland areas. Plank flooring with tile in kitchens and bath. High skylit ceilings in open living and dining room, plus the master suite to keep cooler this summer. Ceiling fans in Living Rm and 2nd Bedroom. New commodes in bathrooms. Brick wood burning fireplace. Private fenced back and side yards, with deck out back. Galley style kitchen with open breakfast bar, new sink. Open living and dining room. Extra roomy storage room over the garage. Make this one your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Via La Paloma have any available units?
649 Via La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Via La Paloma have?
Some of 649 Via La Paloma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Via La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
649 Via La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Via La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 649 Via La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 649 Via La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 649 Via La Paloma offers parking.
Does 649 Via La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Via La Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Via La Paloma have a pool?
No, 649 Via La Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 649 Via La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 649 Via La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Via La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Via La Paloma has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District