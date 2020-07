Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

A Massive 4BD-2.5BA-2GA home located in Mesquite. Large living room with doors that open to the backyard, large kitchen with ceramic tile flooring.



Fenced in backyard - great for children and entertaining.



Easy access to I-635, within walking distance of elementary school, close to parks, shopping and a variety of restaurants. Mesquite ISD