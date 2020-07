Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer financing falling through. Remodeled ready for occupancy. New granite counters, cabinets, s-steel appliances, tile flooring throughout, lighting, bathroom fixtures. This adorable home has a covered back patio, large yard, and fantastic Mesquite location in Highland Hills subdivision. Seller requires all offers to include pre-approval letter and or proof of funds and minimum $250 option fee. Property is also for lease for $1,350 per month.