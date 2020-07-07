554 Appomattox Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulously updated cul-de-sac home - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with over 1440 sf of living space.

Light and open living room features gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and trendy designer paint. Beautiful paint, flooring, and fixtures throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar overlooking the eating area and living room. Upstairs loft is perfect for a second living area, den, or home office. Double doors from dining area to brick patio and large fenced backyard, complete with built-in BBQ grill! Fantastic location near shopping and dining with easy access to major highways. This beauty is a must-see!