Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly rehabbed 3 bed, 2 bath, with great location ready for move-in Garage parking. No carpet! Tile and wood flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in living room and a skylight in dining area provides tons of natural light. New granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. New SS appliances. Fresh paint. Plantation shutters. Good sized wood burning fireplace. Private back yard. All electric. Quick access to major freeways 635, 80, and 30. Come take a look today.