500 Via Del Sur
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:14 PM

500 Via Del Sur

500 Via del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

500 Via del Sur, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*We are sharing the love! Apply NOW to receive your Application Fees Credited Back when you are approved and sign a Lease on this home in February*
Enjoy the trees here. Enter onto ceramic tile flooring with brick fireplace in Living room. Shelves are built in for storage and decor. Kitchen features dark oak cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Cozy lights and contrasting colors add the feel of home! Master en-suite bathroom features single sink vanity and a shower. Covered porch in fenced back yard for out door entertainment. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. *AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*

This home is on the Rently lock box system. For your self viewing please register online at www.Rently.com

To apply on a Main Street Renewal home: All applicants must complete application on our website and return documents within 24 hours of applying.

Please uploa
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Via Del Sur have any available units?
500 Via Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Via Del Sur have?
Some of 500 Via Del Sur's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Via Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
500 Via Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Via Del Sur pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Via Del Sur is pet friendly.
Does 500 Via Del Sur offer parking?
Yes, 500 Via Del Sur offers parking.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have a pool?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not have a pool.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 500 Via Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Via Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Via Del Sur has units with dishwashers.

