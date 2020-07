Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-2-2 home on landscaped lot. Move in ready, neutral paint, ceramic tile, and hardwood floors. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Front living area can be used as a formal dining room. Elegant master suite with large bath and separate shower stall. Backyard and patio are great for entertaining.