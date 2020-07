Amenities

This newly updated turn key1,108 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, and a 1-car garage. The home has just completed updates and is ready for new tenants. It sits on a nice sized lot with a large fenced-in back yard on a quiet street. Great neighborhood, and conveniently located 20 minutes from downtown Dallas. Restored to its original beauty this gem is ready for YOU to make it your home - come see it today!