4829 Egret Street

Beautiful 3/2/2 in the Falcon's Lair Community of Mesquite - Beautiful 3/2/2 with 2 dining areas nestled in the highly sought after Falcons Lair community! Front foyer opens to formal dining and living areas. Living features wood burning fireplace with gas starter, mantle and access to back yard. Open kitchen boasts bay windowed breakfast nook, oversized closet pantry, beautiful wood cabinets accented with black appliances including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master suite offers garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and walk in shower. Efficient layout with plush carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl throughout living areas. Nice fenced yard with covered patio, ample storage, ceiling fans and ready for move in! HOA includes community pool, playground and more! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. No Cats, Small Dogs Only. No Smoking.



No Cats Allowed



