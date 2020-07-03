All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 4829 Egret Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
4829 Egret Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:34 PM

4829 Egret Street

4829 Egret Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4829 Egret Street, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2/2 in the Falcon's Lair Community of Mesquite - Beautiful 3/2/2 with 2 dining areas nestled in the highly sought after Falcons Lair community! Front foyer opens to formal dining and living areas. Living features wood burning fireplace with gas starter, mantle and access to back yard. Open kitchen boasts bay windowed breakfast nook, oversized closet pantry, beautiful wood cabinets accented with black appliances including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master suite offers garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and walk in shower. Efficient layout with plush carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl throughout living areas. Nice fenced yard with covered patio, ample storage, ceiling fans and ready for move in! HOA includes community pool, playground and more! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. No Cats, Small Dogs Only. No Smoking.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5307944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Egret Street have any available units?
4829 Egret Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Egret Street have?
Some of 4829 Egret Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Egret Street currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Egret Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Egret Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4829 Egret Street is pet friendly.
Does 4829 Egret Street offer parking?
No, 4829 Egret Street does not offer parking.
Does 4829 Egret Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Egret Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Egret Street have a pool?
Yes, 4829 Egret Street has a pool.
Does 4829 Egret Street have accessible units?
No, 4829 Egret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Egret Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 Egret Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District