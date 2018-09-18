All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 4616 Meadowview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
4616 Meadowview Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:36 AM

4616 Meadowview Drive

4616 Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4616 Meadowview Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3.2.2 with wood floors, large living area with high vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood beams, great size rooms, landscaped front and backyard. This is a great home in an established neighborhood, easy access to 30 & 635. Bring your clients !!!! Nice side by side refrigerator and washer with dryer come with the house.
Photo's are from a previous listings, the home is currently vacant .
Please submit the last 4 paycheck stubs for each application, Copy of ID or Drivers License and Social Security Card Income must be 3 times the rent ($4650) We will check credit, background, rental history, and employment history. Thank You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Meadowview Drive have any available units?
4616 Meadowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Meadowview Drive have?
Some of 4616 Meadowview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Meadowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Meadowview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4616 Meadowview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Meadowview Drive offers parking.
Does 4616 Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Meadowview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Meadowview Drive have a pool?
No, 4616 Meadowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4616 Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Meadowview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District