4616 Meadowview Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3.2.2 with wood floors, large living area with high vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood beams, great size rooms, landscaped front and backyard. This is a great home in an established neighborhood, easy access to 30 & 635. Bring your clients !!!! Nice side by side refrigerator and washer with dryer come with the house.
Photo's are from a previous listings, the home is currently vacant .
Please submit the last 4 paycheck stubs for each application, Copy of ID or Drivers License and Social Security Card Income must be 3 times the rent ($4650) We will check credit, background, rental history, and employment history. Thank You