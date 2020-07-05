4616 Club Estate Plaza

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Lynndon Groff with Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Club Estates neighborhood of Mesquite offers ample indoor and outdoor space for you and your family to live and relax. Multiple skylights throughout the house brighten the interior and offer a view of the stars at night. A cheerful kitchen with updated appliances and an eat-in kitchen bar opens to an expansive living room with cozy fireplace. Hallways with storage space and washer and dryer connect the master bedroom to the other two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Doors from the living room and master bedroom lead to a covered patio and grassy fenced outdoor area stretching around the home. Lawn mower comes with the tenancy, provided tenant keeps lawn mowed. Property otherwise comes unfurnished. Available early November. Rent: $1,450/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. To schedule a showing, please contact Lynndon at (469) 608-9934.