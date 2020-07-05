All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated October 19 2019 at 5:29 PM

4616 Club Estate Plaza

4616 Club Estate Place · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Club Estate Place, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful listing by Lynndon Groff with Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Club Estates neighborhood of Mesquite offers ample indoor and outdoor space for you and your family to live and relax. Multiple skylights throughout the house brighten the interior and offer a view of the stars at night. A cheerful kitchen with updated appliances and an eat-in kitchen bar opens to an expansive living room with cozy fireplace. Hallways with storage space and washer and dryer connect the master bedroom to the other two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Doors from the living room and master bedroom lead to a covered patio and grassy fenced outdoor area stretching around the home. Lawn mower comes with the tenancy, provided tenant keeps lawn mowed. Property otherwise comes unfurnished. Available early November. Rent: $1,450/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. To schedule a showing, please contact Lynndon at (469) 608-9934.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Club Estate Plaza have any available units?
4616 Club Estate Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Club Estate Plaza have?
Some of 4616 Club Estate Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Club Estate Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Club Estate Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Club Estate Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Club Estate Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4616 Club Estate Plaza offer parking?
No, 4616 Club Estate Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 4616 Club Estate Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Club Estate Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Club Estate Plaza have a pool?
No, 4616 Club Estate Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Club Estate Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4616 Club Estate Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Club Estate Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Club Estate Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

