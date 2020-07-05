4507 Live Oak Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite has just wrapped up renovations and now features a new kitchen, new french doors and new bathrooms! The home also includes ceiling fans, vinyl and original hardwood flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard with a (new!) two-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near JH Florence Elementary School, Vanston Middle School, Family Dollar, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Goodwill, Dad's Broadway Skateland and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



