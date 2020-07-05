All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 4507 Live Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
4507 Live Oak Dr
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:38 AM

4507 Live Oak Dr

4507 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4507 Live Oak Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite has just wrapped up renovations and now features a new kitchen, new french doors and new bathrooms! The home also includes ceiling fans, vinyl and original hardwood flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard with a (new!) two-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near JH Florence Elementary School, Vanston Middle School, Family Dollar, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Goodwill, Dad's Broadway Skateland and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Live Oak Dr have any available units?
4507 Live Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Live Oak Dr have?
Some of 4507 Live Oak Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Live Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Live Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Live Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 Live Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4507 Live Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Live Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 4507 Live Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Live Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Live Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4507 Live Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 4507 Live Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 4507 Live Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Live Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Live Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District