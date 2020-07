Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Mesquite home waiting for you! Enter to find vaulted living room ceilings, excessive natural light, and a charming fireplace! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! The bedrooms are cozy and provide space for your furniture! Don't miss out!