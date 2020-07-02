4432 Ivy Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this amazing two story Mesquite home! Offering a functional floorplan, the charming living area allows a view into the dining area with easy access to a beautiful in-ground pool and fenced yard space! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The spacious master bedroom offers a separate lounge area with lots of natural lighting. *NOTE: This home has a pool. Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee.* Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.