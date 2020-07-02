All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:56 PM

4432 Ivy Drive

4432 Ivy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Ivy Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this amazing two story Mesquite home! Offering a functional floorplan, the charming living area allows a view into the dining area with easy access to a beautiful in-ground pool and fenced yard space! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The spacious master bedroom offers a separate lounge area with lots of natural lighting. *NOTE: This home has a pool. Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee.* Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Ivy Drive have any available units?
4432 Ivy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 4432 Ivy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Ivy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Ivy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 Ivy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4432 Ivy Drive offer parking?
No, 4432 Ivy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4432 Ivy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Ivy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Ivy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4432 Ivy Drive has a pool.
Does 4432 Ivy Drive have accessible units?
No, 4432 Ivy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Ivy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Ivy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4432 Ivy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4432 Ivy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

