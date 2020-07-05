All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:45 AM

4216 Amy Drive

4216 Amy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Amy Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location!!!Recently well updated 1 story home, nice and clean, split 3 bed room, 2 bath, spacious living room with FP, covered porch, patio and 2 car garage. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in all the bed rooms including living room and ceramic tiles in kitchen, dining and all the wet areas. New interior painting. This home is close to major highways-80,30,635,45 and 75 and also very close to Town East mall and commute less than 10 minutes to Dallas downtown. Property available for showing only after May 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Amy Drive have any available units?
4216 Amy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Amy Drive have?
Some of 4216 Amy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Amy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Amy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Amy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Amy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4216 Amy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Amy Drive offers parking.
Does 4216 Amy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Amy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Amy Drive have a pool?
No, 4216 Amy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Amy Drive have accessible units?
No, 4216 Amy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Amy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Amy Drive has units with dishwashers.

