4216 Amy Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location!!!Recently well updated 1 story home, nice and clean, split 3 bed room, 2 bath, spacious living room with FP, covered porch, patio and 2 car garage. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in all the bed rooms including living room and ceramic tiles in kitchen, dining and all the wet areas. New interior painting. This home is close to major highways-80,30,635,45 and 75 and also very close to Town East mall and commute less than 10 minutes to Dallas downtown. Property available for showing only after May 30th.