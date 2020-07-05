Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 4202 Ocean Reef.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
4202 Ocean Reef
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:30 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4202 Ocean Reef
4202 Ocean Reef
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4202 Ocean Reef, Mesquite, TX 75150
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4202 Ocean Reef have any available units?
4202 Ocean Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 4202 Ocean Reef currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Ocean Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Ocean Reef pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Ocean Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 4202 Ocean Reef offer parking?
No, 4202 Ocean Reef does not offer parking.
Does 4202 Ocean Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Ocean Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Ocean Reef have a pool?
No, 4202 Ocean Reef does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Ocean Reef have accessible units?
No, 4202 Ocean Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Ocean Reef have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Ocean Reef does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Ocean Reef have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 Ocean Reef does not have units with air conditioning.
