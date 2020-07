Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home in quiet neighborhood in Mesquite, TX! You will love the grand entryway and the newly placed wood floors and the cozy fireplace which provides character to the living room. The stunning master suite includes a private bath with double vanities, garden tub, 2 walk in closets, a separate shower with a ceramic wall back-splash.

Within walking distance to Range Elementary School and 15 minutes from Town East Mall.LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY