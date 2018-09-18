All apartments in Mesquite
Location

3634 Palm Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Now offering a $120/month concession off the $1,460 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,340!

A charming home with 3 bedrooms, one bath and 1-car garage is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove and a kitchen bar! Fenced backyard with open patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Palm Drive have any available units?
3634 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 Palm Drive have?
Some of 3634 Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 3634 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 3634 Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3634 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

