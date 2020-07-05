3504 Bahamas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Town East Estates section of Mesqutie. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large treed lot. The living room is huge and opens onto the dinning room.