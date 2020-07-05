All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3504 Bahamas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3504 Bahamas Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:45 AM

3504 Bahamas Drive

3504 Bahamas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3504 Bahamas Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Town East Estates section of Mesqutie. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large treed lot. The living room is huge and opens onto the dinning room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Bahamas Drive have any available units?
3504 Bahamas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Bahamas Drive have?
Some of 3504 Bahamas Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Bahamas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Bahamas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Bahamas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Bahamas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3504 Bahamas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Bahamas Drive offers parking.
Does 3504 Bahamas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Bahamas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Bahamas Drive have a pool?
No, 3504 Bahamas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Bahamas Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 Bahamas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Bahamas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Bahamas Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District