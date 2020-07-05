3504 Bahamas Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150 Town East Estates
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Town East Estates section of Mesqutie. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large treed lot. The living room is huge and opens onto the dinning room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
