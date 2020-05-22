All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3412 Ruby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3412 Ruby Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:52 PM

3412 Ruby Drive

3412 Ruby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3412 Ruby Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Mesquite home with curb appeal!  Stunning wood flooring welcomes you in to the living area.  The dining room provides neutral paint and back yard access!  Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen with a stainless steel appliance package and granite counter tops!  Come and tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Ruby Drive have any available units?
3412 Ruby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Ruby Drive have?
Some of 3412 Ruby Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Ruby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Ruby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Ruby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Ruby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3412 Ruby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Ruby Drive offers parking.
Does 3412 Ruby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Ruby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Ruby Drive have a pool?
No, 3412 Ruby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Ruby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Ruby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Ruby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Ruby Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District