3412 Ruby Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Mesquite home with curb appeal! Stunning wood flooring welcomes you in to the living area. The dining room provides neutral paint and back yard access! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen with a stainless steel appliance package and granite counter tops! Come and tour today!