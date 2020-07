Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Impressive 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home with great floor plan is move in ready!

Featuring many high end appointments such as stainless steel appliances, porcelain flooring, separate formal dining

which can also function as study, subway accent wall, vaulted ceilings and custom fixtures.

Living area has an elegant fireplace with gas starter.

The roomy master has split vanities and generous walk in closets.

Surround sound system, pre wired security system.

Extended patio.