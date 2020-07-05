3314 Midstream Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lease thru Home Partners of America. Beautiful, clean home with brand new Low-e windows throughout the entire house is ready for a new owner. This house has tall ceilings & wide hallways that lead you to an open-concept kitchen and family room for friends and family to gather. A fireplace on one side beckons you and a lovely kitchen invites you to cook and dine. Granite countertops, SS appliances (refrigerator conveys w good offer) topped w a cute breakfast nook looking out the window & side yard. Windows in the family rm draw your eyes to a nicely manicured backyard, inviting you to spend time outside with nature. Master bedroom is extra large & one of the bedrooms is perfect for an office with window view!