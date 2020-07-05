All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:30 PM

3314 Midstream Court

3314 Midstream Court · No Longer Available
Location

3314 Midstream Court, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Lease thru Home Partners of America. Beautiful, clean home with brand new Low-e windows throughout the entire house is ready for a new owner. This house has tall ceilings & wide hallways that lead you to an open-concept kitchen and family room for friends and family to gather. A fireplace on one side beckons you and a lovely kitchen invites you to cook and dine. Granite countertops, SS appliances (refrigerator conveys w good offer) topped w a cute breakfast nook looking out the window & side yard. Windows in the family rm draw your eyes to a nicely manicured backyard, inviting you to spend time outside with nature. Master bedroom is extra large & one of the bedrooms is perfect for an office with window view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Midstream Court have any available units?
3314 Midstream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 Midstream Court have?
Some of 3314 Midstream Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Midstream Court currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Midstream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Midstream Court pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Midstream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3314 Midstream Court offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Midstream Court offers parking.
Does 3314 Midstream Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Midstream Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Midstream Court have a pool?
No, 3314 Midstream Court does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Midstream Court have accessible units?
No, 3314 Midstream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Midstream Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Midstream Court has units with dishwashers.

