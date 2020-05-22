329 Keswick Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in Stonecrest Estates. Home is meticulously maintained home and features large open kitchen to the living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master and guest rooms. Master bath includes jetted tub and separate shower. New carpet through-out. Large covered patio in backyard. This house is great for entertaining family and friends. Ready to move-in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 12/15/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.