All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 329 Keswick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
329 Keswick Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

329 Keswick Lane

329 Keswick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

329 Keswick Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Stonecrest Estates. Home is meticulously maintained home and features large open kitchen to the living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master and guest rooms. Master bath includes jetted tub and separate shower. New carpet through-out. Large covered patio in backyard. This house is great for entertaining family and friends. Ready to move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 12/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Keswick Lane have any available units?
329 Keswick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 329 Keswick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
329 Keswick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Keswick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Keswick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 329 Keswick Lane offer parking?
No, 329 Keswick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 329 Keswick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Keswick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Keswick Lane have a pool?
No, 329 Keswick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 329 Keswick Lane have accessible units?
No, 329 Keswick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Keswick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Keswick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Keswick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Keswick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District