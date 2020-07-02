All apartments in Mesquite
3117 Shadywood Court
3117 Shadywood Court

3117 Shadywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Shadywood Court, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Giant living and dining area with a tall vaulted ceiling accenting an open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the living and dining areas, new tile floors in the baths, kitchen and laundry room. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. New bathrooms with new tubs, new toilets, new cabinets and granite tops with new sinks, faucets and hardware. The windows are all thermopane windows with 2 inch faux wood blinds. Three new ceiling fans, new LED recessed can lighting. New modern style dining room fixture too. Also, this home comes with a 2 car garage with an automatic garage door opener. And a large fenced in backyard with a like new wood fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Shadywood Court have any available units?
3117 Shadywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Shadywood Court have?
Some of 3117 Shadywood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Shadywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Shadywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Shadywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Shadywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3117 Shadywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Shadywood Court offers parking.
Does 3117 Shadywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 Shadywood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Shadywood Court have a pool?
No, 3117 Shadywood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Shadywood Court have accessible units?
No, 3117 Shadywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Shadywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Shadywood Court has units with dishwashers.

