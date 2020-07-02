3117 Shadywood Court

Amenities

Totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Giant living and dining area with a tall vaulted ceiling accenting an open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the living and dining areas, new tile floors in the baths, kitchen and laundry room. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. New bathrooms with new tubs, new toilets, new cabinets and granite tops with new sinks, faucets and hardware. The windows are all thermopane windows with 2 inch faux wood blinds. Three new ceiling fans, new LED recessed can lighting. New modern style dining room fixture too. Also, this home comes with a 2 car garage with an automatic garage door opener. And a large fenced in backyard with a like new wood fence.