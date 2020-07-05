All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 31 2019

3112 Emily Drive

3112 Emily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Emily Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
guest suite
*PRIME LOCATION*BEAUTIFUL BYRD ESTATES COMMUNITY*This stunning 5 BED, 3 BATH, Lovely 2 story home has it all..with a beautiful attached guest suite with full bathroom! Can be used as a second master. Totally upgraded house... fresh paint, new wood like flooring, new carpet, bathrooms have new fixers and tile flooring. Two Huge living areas, one living room design with a breakfast room. Bright Galley Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Downstairs two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Master bedroom has unique wood plank wall decor, mirrored closet doors. Three bedrooms are upstairs with elegant look, dual sink bathroom. Unique car-port in front and back of the house covered up-to six cars with two attached car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Emily Drive have any available units?
3112 Emily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Emily Drive have?
Some of 3112 Emily Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Emily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Emily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Emily Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Emily Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3112 Emily Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Emily Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 Emily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Emily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Emily Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Emily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Emily Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Emily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Emily Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Emily Drive has units with dishwashers.

