3112 Emily Drive

Amenities

*PRIME LOCATION*BEAUTIFUL BYRD ESTATES COMMUNITY*This stunning 5 BED, 3 BATH, Lovely 2 story home has it all..with a beautiful attached guest suite with full bathroom! Can be used as a second master. Totally upgraded house... fresh paint, new wood like flooring, new carpet, bathrooms have new fixers and tile flooring. Two Huge living areas, one living room design with a breakfast room. Bright Galley Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Downstairs two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Master bedroom has unique wood plank wall decor, mirrored closet doors. Three bedrooms are upstairs with elegant look, dual sink bathroom. Unique car-port in front and back of the house covered up-to six cars with two attached car garage.