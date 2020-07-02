2901 Quail Run Drive

Large 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Mesquite. Minutes from shopping and restaurants with easy access to highways. The house has been recently painted and new carpet throughout. This home is the perfect size for any family. Come see this one soon as it will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
