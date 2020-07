Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

You Must see this Gorgeous and recently updated spacious home. New bamboo flooring throughout first floor, new carpet throughout second floor, and new tile in bathrooms. Kitchen remodeled to incule new granite counter tops, new stove-oven range built in microwave, dishwasher. New water heater. New beautiful fresh paint and newly painted cabinets! Master bathroom is downstairs with updated master bathroom.... EASY ACCESS TO HWY 635.... So much to list. A Must See.