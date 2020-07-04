All apartments in Mesquite
Location

2736 Belhaven Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home located within walking distance of elementary and middle schools. Freshly painted with newly installed wood-looking tile floors. Conveniently located near a park, shopping and various dining options. Nest thermostat. LED lights. Outdoor security lights. New HVAC system, dishwasher and garage door. Tenant pays for utilities and will provide their own fridge, washer and dryer. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Credit score of 550+ (no exceptions) with 2 years of on time payments. Strict 30lb restriction on pets. $200 deposit per pet and $30 increase in monthly rent per pet. See documents for application criteria, pet restrictions, privacy policy and how to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Belhaven Drive have any available units?
2736 Belhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Belhaven Drive have?
Some of 2736 Belhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Belhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Belhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Belhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 Belhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2736 Belhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2736 Belhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2736 Belhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 Belhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Belhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2736 Belhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Belhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2736 Belhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Belhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 Belhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

