2736 Belhaven Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home located within walking distance of elementary and middle schools. Freshly painted with newly installed wood-looking tile floors. Conveniently located near a park, shopping and various dining options. Nest thermostat. LED lights. Outdoor security lights. New HVAC system, dishwasher and garage door. Tenant pays for utilities and will provide their own fridge, washer and dryer. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Credit score of 550+ (no exceptions) with 2 years of on time payments. Strict 30lb restriction on pets. $200 deposit per pet and $30 increase in monthly rent per pet. See documents for application criteria, pet restrictions, privacy policy and how to apply online.