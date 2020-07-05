All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

2709 Catalina Dr

2709 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Catalina Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! Well maintained, open-concept home in Mesquite boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded hardwood flooring, ceramic tile throughout. Wonderful fenced-in backyard, great for the family! Near dining, shopping, and Highway 80 and I30!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Wooded Shed, Stave Floors, 2 Fireplaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Catalina Dr have any available units?
2709 Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Catalina Dr have?
Some of 2709 Catalina Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Catalina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Catalina Dr offer parking?
No, 2709 Catalina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Catalina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Catalina Dr have a pool?
No, 2709 Catalina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 2709 Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Catalina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

