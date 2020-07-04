2608 Independence Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

A Spacious Newly Remodeled Home for your Family. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Freshly Painted inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, (Not including refrigerator) with Vinyl floors throughout home. Call to schedule your preview today 866-433-6241 or email us at :23944@newhome1.com

***Lease With Option to Buy***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.