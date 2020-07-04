All apartments in Mesquite
2608 Independence Drive
2608 Independence Drive

2608 Independence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Independence Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A Spacious Newly Remodeled Home for your Family. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Freshly Painted inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, (Not including refrigerator) with Vinyl floors throughout home. Call to schedule your preview today 866-433-6241 or email us at :23944@newhome1.com
***Lease With Option to Buy***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Independence Drive have any available units?
2608 Independence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2608 Independence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Independence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Independence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Independence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Independence Drive offer parking?
No, 2608 Independence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Independence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Independence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Independence Drive have a pool?
No, 2608 Independence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Independence Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 Independence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Independence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Independence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Independence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Independence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

