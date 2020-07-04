All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2528 Widgeon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2528 Widgeon Way
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:47 PM

2528 Widgeon Way

2528 Widgeon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2528 Widgeon Way, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Creek Crossing Estates, this home has updates you will adore. Upon entry, you will find a formal living and dining area. The bright kitchen, with granite counter tops, white cabinets, tile backsplash and a gas cook top, opens to a family room with a brick fireplace. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full updated baths, this home is waiting for you to make it your own. The backyard provides a covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. What a great place to call home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Widgeon Way have any available units?
2528 Widgeon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 Widgeon Way have?
Some of 2528 Widgeon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Widgeon Way currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Widgeon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Widgeon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 Widgeon Way is pet friendly.
Does 2528 Widgeon Way offer parking?
No, 2528 Widgeon Way does not offer parking.
Does 2528 Widgeon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Widgeon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Widgeon Way have a pool?
No, 2528 Widgeon Way does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Widgeon Way have accessible units?
No, 2528 Widgeon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Widgeon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Widgeon Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District