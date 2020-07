Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, corner lot with backyard and side yard. Covered back porch, great for evening BBQ. 2 full bathrooms, 1 formal dining. Laminate flooring and tiles, no carpet. 2 car garage. Will consider pets on case by case basis. Written Applications only, TAR Application form preferred. Application Non Refundable $55 per applicant above 18 years old. Will not consider voucher applicants. App Fee can be paid by Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, CashApp or Cashiers Checks or Money Order.