This lovely and spacious over 1600 sqft brick home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 full garage built in 2000. Good size bedrooms. eat in kitchen, the 2nd guest bedroom is separated from other two bedrooms and has french glass door so it can be used as an office. It's time for the family cookouts on the open patio and enjoy the large wood fenced backyard. The house is back to open field so no other houses behind it, very privacy. easy access to LBJ freeway, I-80 and Loop 12.