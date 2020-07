Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home that is ready to tour! Come inside to find a brick fireplace and tall ceilings in the living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an island that allows extra storage and counter space! With a spacious back yard and attached garage, you will love the amenities this home has to offer!